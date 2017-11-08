Caterina: Last Queen of Cyprus in NY November 9

NEW YORK – Caterina: Last Queen of Cyprus is an original stage play by Anthie Zachariadou, directed by Andreas Araouzos in 2015 in Nicosia, Cyprus, on the beautiful terrace of the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) overlooking the old town, including parts of the Turkish-occupied section of the city.

Toronto-born Cypriot actress Christina Marouchou portrays Queen Caterina Cornaro (1454-1510). Her costume is a historically precise replica from a Cornaro portrait and is an actual exhibit at the CVAR, taken from its exhibition stand only for this theatre piece, now traveling to New York especially for this presentation.

In the play, Caterina Cornaro of Venice recounts her story, from the age of 14 until her death, her life on the island of Cyprus and her bond with the people, as well as her tragic and oppressed status as a pawn of ruthless politics aiming at the island’s domination.

Caterina: Last Queen of Cyprus will be performed in English on November 9 at 7:30 PM at Theatre Row – The Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street, in New York City. The running time is 55 minutes. Tickets: $35 and more information are available online at: http://unitedsolo.org/us/ caterina-2017/.