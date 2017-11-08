The SNF Inaugurates its New Monthly Series of Events Dialogues (Video)

ATHENS – What do basketball legend Panagiotis Giannakis, the head of the 401 General Military Hospital in Athens, the Artistic Director of the Alternative Stage at the Greek National Opera, a former intern at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), a journalist, a teacher and a farmer have in common?

The SNF inaugurates its new monthly series of events Dialogues.

Through the new series Dialogues, the SNF seeks to present, among others, individuals who inspire with their work and vision and aspires to catalyze conversations around critical issues in today’s society.

.

Dialogues will shed light on various aspects of the SNF’s key pillars: Arts and Culture, Education, Health and Sports, and Social Welfare. The Dialogues series will be open to the public, with pre-registration required, and will be available to watch live or on demand online at www.SNF.org.

The inaugural event of the new series will showcase the work of individuals and organizations from the SNF’s new cycle of grants.

In addition, during the event, the SNF, in co-operation with the leadership of the Greek Ministry of Health, will present its new grant initiative, totaling over $238 million, to enhance the Health sector in Greece.

The inaugural event will take place on Wednesday November 8th, 2017 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.