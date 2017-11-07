Trump to North Korea: ‘Do not underestimate us.’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is delivering a blunt warning to North Korea: “Do not underestimate us. And do not try us.”

Trump is sending the message during a speech Wednesday in Seoul to South Korea’s National Assembly.

The president says the U.S. will not allow its cities to be threatened with destruction. He says it also won’t be intimidated by threats from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says the world cannot tolerate the “menace” of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation. He’s urging all “responsible nations” to unite to deny North Korea any form of support or acceptance.

A day earlier, Trump signaled a willingness to negotiate. He urged North Korea to “come to the table” and “make a deal” over its nuclear weapons program.