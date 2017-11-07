Stelios Tsagris, President of the Chios Societies, Was 57

NEW YORK – Chios Societies of the Americas and Canada President Stelios Tsagris passed away on Saturday, November 4. He was 57 years old and leaves behind his grieving daughter Marika and his relatives here and in Greece.

The news of the death was confirmed by the former president of the Chios Societies of the Americas and President of the Panchiaki Korais Society of New York, Dimitris Kontolios.

The late Tsagris had participated in the Greek Independence Day Parade in New York City, which took place on March 26, and a few days later he felt sick. He was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, glioblastoma.

From early April until Saturday, he fought the disease as much as possible and even managed to deny the prognosis of doctors.

Meanwhile, the deterioration of his health as well as that of his partner, Christos Marras, had an impact on their Gold Coast Grill restaurant in Alameda, California.

Stelios’s daughter, Marika, who has studied Aesthetics and Cosmetology at a local college, made heroic attempts to save the restaurant, but unfortunately, three weeks ago, on Sunday, October 15, the restaurant served the last dinner to its customers.

Marika on September 26 created a Go Fund Me campaign at www.gofundme.com through which she announced that her father’s life was coming to an end and called on her friends to contribute to help with her father’s funeral expenses.

Four friends had responded to the grieving daughter’s call and raised $1,850.

The National Herald could not reach Marika Tsagris at press time for comment.

The deceased was elected three years ago to the presidency of the Chios Societies of the Americas and Canada by the 60th Congress held in New York.

He was born in Armolia, one of the 25 Mastic villages of South Chios, in 1960. His father, John, was married to Maria and brought two other children to the world, Vangelis Tsagris, who lives in California and Kyriaki who lives in Athens.

Tsagris’ father, who was a potter and Armolia is renowned for pottery, had decided to move to Rhodes, which was a tourist area and had opened a workshop. In 1981, after his wife’s death, he moved back to Armolia.

Stelios Tsagris had served in the Navy and in 1986, after completing his term of service, he returned to Rhodes.

In November 1987, he came to San Francisco where his brother Vangelis lived and who currently works for Bank of America.

In San Francisco, the late Tsagris went into the restaurant business where he met his partner Christos Marras. Working together, they opened the Gold Coast Grill named after the Gold Coast neighborhood of Alameda in 1992 on Park Street at Clement Avenue. The restaurant was beloved in the neighborhood and served classic Mediterranean cuisine before it closed in October.