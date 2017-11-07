Fmr. NY Gov. Pataki Urges Voters to Choose Malliotakis (Pics & Vid)

By TNH Staff November 7, 2017

Former New York Governor George Pataki and mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis in Middle Village, Queens. Photo by Costas Bej

NEW YORK – Former New York Governor George Pataki held a Monday morning, November 6, press conference in Queen’s Middle Village and called on New Yorkers to vote for New York City’s Greek-Cuban candidate, Nicole Malliotakis.

Pataki said he is “proud to endorse Nicole Mlliotakis as the next mayor of New York City.”

Former New York Governor George Pataki and mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis in Middle Village, Queens. Photo by Costas Bej
Former New York Governor George Pataki and mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis in Middle Village, Queens. Photo by Costas Bej
Former New York Governor George Pataki and mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis in Middle Village, Queens. Photo by Costas Bej
Former New York Governor George Pataki and mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis in Middle Village, Queens. Photo by Costas Bej