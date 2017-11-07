Fmr. NY Gov. Pataki Urges Voters to Choose Malliotakis (Pics & Vid)
By TNH StaffNovember 7, 2017
Former New York Governor George Pataki and mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis in Middle Village, Queens. Photo by Costas Bej
NEW YORK – Former New York Governor George Pataki held a Monday morning, November 6, press conference in Queen’s Middle Village and called on New Yorkers to vote for New York City’s Greek-Cuban candidate, Nicole Malliotakis.
Pataki said he is “proud to endorse Nicole Mlliotakis as the next mayor of New York City.”