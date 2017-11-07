Greek-American Bill Matsikoudis Challenges Steven Fulop in Jersey City Mayoral Elections

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Voters in cities around New Jersey state will vote for mayors, including in Jersey City, Camden and Hoboken. Voters in Jersey City will choose on Tuesday between incumbent Steven Fulop and challenger Bill Matsikoudis in a non-partisan election.

With roots in Thessaloniki, Greek-American Bill (Vasilis) Matsikoudis, was the chief attorney for Jersey City for nine years, and is currently running for mayor of that city, the second largest in the state of New Jersey.

Matsikoudis spoke on June with The National Herald about his campaign and the issues facing Jersey City.

Jersey City was a destination for the first generation of Greek immigrants and two historic parishes are located there, Saint Demetrios and the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary. Although the number of Greeks and Greek Americans is about one thousand, the Greeks are thriving in the community with real estate holdings and businesses, including restaurants.

Matsikoudis’ father, Elpidoforos, immigrated to Jersey City from Greece and became a successful deli owner. His mother, Eileen, was born to a family with deep Jersey City roots which include a Congressional Medal of Honor winner and a veteran of the Battle of Gettysburg. Bill’s maternal grandfather worked for Jersey City for more than 20 years, rising to the rank of Director of Parks and Forestry, as noted on Matsikoudis’ website.

Matsikoudis is the youngest of seven children and knows the value of hard work. At age 16, he lost his father and worked in restaurants while attending school, eventually graduating with honors from Seton Hall University. Matsikoudis attended Seton Hall Law School and also graduated with honors. He worked for one of New Jersey’s most prominent law firms but was drawn to public service.

Read Matsikoudis’ summer interview with TNH’s Eleni Sakellis here.