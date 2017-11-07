Archbishop Demetrios’ Statement on the Mass Shooting in Texas

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America, on behalf of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, expressed the disbelief, outrage, pain and sorrow of the entirety of the faithful, at this latest manifestation of evil and violence at a small church in rural Sutherland Springs of Texas.

Archbishop Demetrios made the following statement:

“We are in total shock and disbelief in this unfathomable explosion of violence. We hurt and grieve for the loss of life of innocent people just at the time of prayer and Sunday worship. We, as a nation are in mourning; we stand in unity and solidarity and we embrace the people of Sutherland Springs, the survivors, the families and friends of those who unjustly and prematurely lost their lives. We, as a nation and we the Orthodox Christians in the United States are again in a constant state of fervent prayer and supplication to Almighty God for healing, solace and guidance to the living and for the repose of the souls of those who perished.”