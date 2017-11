The videotape shows it all: 22-year-old Texan Bakari Henderson fleeing a bar on the thug Greek island of Zakynthos, which should be cordoned off as a floating prison because in the summer it’s populated by drunks and hooligans and Clockwork Orange crazies, being chased down by a gang of predominantly Serbian savages, catching him outside a cafe on the street, knocking him down behind a car and kicking and beating him to death.

Nine people were arrested for the brutal murder …