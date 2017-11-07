National Opera’s First Ballet Season at SNFCC to Open with “Sleeping Beauty”

ATHENS – A new version of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” will open the ballet season for the National Opera, which will be performing in the new premises at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) this year for the first time. The production is a modern take on the classic ballet, with choreography by Pontus Lidberg and set design by Patrick Kinmonth, that opens on November 22 and runs until December 31.

Well-known Swedish choreographer, film maker and dancer Pontus Lidberg has worked with the New York City Ballet, the Monte Carlo Ballet and the Dresden Opera as well as other major organisations, while acclaimed British set and costume designer Patrick Kinmonth is recognized as a multi-faceted persona in the world of the visual arts, opera, fashion, photography, with an extensive range of artistic accomplishments to his name, from British Vogue’s creative director to set and stage designs for operas and ballets for some of the world’s leading opera houses.

Lidberg/Kinmonth’s dance version of Charles Perrault’s fairy tale follows the story as we move through the four seasons of the year, symbolising birth, love, life, and death. This particularly impressive production with its brightly-colored sets, which “dance” together with the dancers from the National Opera’s Corps de Ballet, takes an utterly modern approach to choreography while engaging in dialogue with the style of classical ballet.

The National Opera orchestra will be conducted by Andreas Tselikas and Elias Voudouris, with lighting by Christos Tziogkas.

For further details on dates and tickets visit the National Opera website.