Papadimoulis Calls for Urgent Debate on Paradise Papers in European Parliament

BRUSSELS – European Parliament Vice President Dimitris Papadimoulis on Tuesday submitted an urgent request for a debate on the Paradise Papers in the European Parliament.

“The European Parliament must debate and adopt a clear position on the effort to fight tax avoidance and tax evasion by the financial and political elite,” he said in the request sent to Gabi Zimmer, the chair of the confederal group of the European United Left–Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) in the European Parliament.

Papadimoulis asked that Zimmer convey his demand for an urgent debate of the Paradise Papers when the plenum convenes next week to the European Parliament Conference of Presidents.

According to the MEP, the recent revelations exposing a global tax evasion and tax avoidance system also reveal a “major problem with catastrophic repercussions on European economies and European citizens, who are call on to cover the taxation gap that arises.”

Paradise Papers under the microscope of the Independent Public Revenue Authority

The chief of the Independent Public Revenue Authority Giorgos Pitsilis has ordered the competent tax authorities to examine any Greek cases revealed in the Paradise Papers and to proceed with the necessary audits provided for by the legislation, according to reports on Tuesday.

In the case of the Paradise Papers, tax authorities will give priority to the revelation of undeclared revenue.