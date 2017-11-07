New Democracy Wants Answers Over Saudi Weapons Deal

ATHENS – Changing details of a Greek deal to sell 64 million euros ($74.3 million) of tank shells to Saudia Arabia has led the major opposition New Democracy to demand more information after confusing contradictions about what it involves.

The Conservatives Shadow Minister for Defense, Vassilis Kikilias, wants Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, head of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) which is the junior partner in the coalition led by the Radical Left SYRIZA, to explain what’s going on.

Speaking on Skai TV, Kikilias said his party wants to know whether the deal is being conducted as required by Greek law, with the mediation of an authorized broker.

He said that Parliament’s Defense Procurement Committee was presented on June 17 with an agreement for Greece to sell the shells to Saudi Arabia through a broker on the buyers side.

But Kikilias said that on Aug. 29 the Saudi Defense Ministry said that the deal was being negotiated directly between the two ministries, without a broker.

Kikilias noted that Kammenos had accused the head of the ministry’s procurements committee – who had been appointed by him – of being part of a network trying to sabotage the deal.

“There can be no rash deals in this ministry,” Kikilias said. “Which deal is in effect right now? The one from June or that of August? And who is the broker?”