Greek Notaries Want to Halt Home Foreclosures This Year

ATHENS – Greek notaries, who had stepped up foreclosures after boycotting the procedure, now said they won’t take part in home auctions until Dec. 31, a perfunctory gesture given that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is moving to let the properties be taken electronically to get around protesters who had tried to stop sales and interfered with the notaries.

The associations representing notaries in Athens, Piraeus and the islands of the Aegean and the Dodecanese, by a vote of 134-132 made the decision to stop, meaning that auctions of assets that have been foreclosed due to outstanding debts will cease, said Kathimerini.

Another meeting is to take place on Nov. 7 to reject or ratify the assembly’s decision.

They said the decision is aimed at initiating talks with the Justice Ministry to provide protection to notaries who have come under attack – often violently – by protesters trying to stop the auctions.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, as part of his repeated reneging on anti-austerity promises to keep bailout money flowing from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) authorized the foreclosures he swore to stop.

While banks said the current rounds are aimed mostly at strategic defaulters they said were hiding behind a moratorium on foreclosures that Tsipras lift, other homeowners who can’t afford to pay their mortgages because of brutal measures he continued to impose could be next and be forced onto the streets unless they can find another residence.

Notaries also want the Justice Ministry to be made responsible for electronic auctions, as well as addressing any disputes that may arise from them.