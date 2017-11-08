“Revolutionary Self-Defence” Guerrilla Group Behind the Attack at PASOK ‘s Offices

ATHENS – The “Revolutionary Self-Defence” urban guerrilla group was behind the attack on the headquarters of the PASOK party in central Athens, as confirmed by the findings of a ballistic investigation released on Tuesday.

The guerilla group first appeared on May 25, 2014 when it fired on PASOK’s offices using a Kalashnikov rifle. The second attack targeted the Mexican Embassy on August 31, 2016, followed by another attack against the French Embassy on November 10, 2016.

The last attack prior to that on Monday night occurred in January 2017 and had again targeted the offices of the PASOK party, leading to the injury of a police guard.