Loukoumi Foundation United 50,000 Kids to Do Good Deeds

NEW YORK – Over 50,000 kids nationwide made a difference with Loukoumi Saturday for National Make A Difference Day on October 28. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation Good Deed bus left at 9 AM that day and embarked on the Good Deed Tour which began with a stop at The Westchester Children’s Museum where kids engaged in a discussion about making a difference in the Make A Difference With Loukoumi Exhibit and donated books to children in need.

Author Nick Katsoris also read the new Loukoumi book. The environmentally-themed Loukoumi Saves A Park will be released on Earth Day April 2018.

The Rye Nature Center was the next stop on the Good Deed Tour where kids helped with the environment by cleaning up the center grounds, wood chipping, and other activities. The Good Deed bus then made a stop at Fordham University where the kids made caring cards and collected donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of the Loukoumi Foundation’s national project. Funds raised will sponsor a literacy program and the Loukoumi Foundation treatment room at the Hospital. More information is available online at: www.fundraising.stjude.org/ loukoumi.

The final stop was the annual Good Deed Celebration sponsored by Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle and The Loukoumi Foundation where over 25 schools, youth groups, and individuals showcased their good deed projects for their favorite charities. Congratulations to all the kids for making a difference!

Katsoris said of the experience, as quoted on the Points of Light website, “It creates good values for these kids, it creates lessons and memories that they’ll remember. It’s also a lot of fun. When we’re on our bus tour every year, the kids have a blast. They learn that doing good is fun. It makes you feel great. The world is a tough place and there’s a lot of crazy things going on in the world, I feel like we’re here to help each other. And if you can’t help one another, then what else is there? There’s a lot of power in banding people together to do good deeds. I’m just seeing the results over the last three years. It’s become my mission to help children continue to do good deeds.”

When asked what people can learn, Katsoris said, as quoted on the Points of Light website, “I want them to realize that nothing is impossible. That if you have a goal or dream, you need to go after it and you need to follow it. And also to realize that that dream or that vision may take a different path, something that you never imagined or something you never expected, kind of like what happened with us. This all started because I wanted to be a writer when I was younger, never in a million years did I think that I’d write a book series about a fluffy little lamb that just wants to make the world a better place. Look inside your heart and figure out what it is that’s important to you and then go out and do it. Follow your passion, because that will make you a happier person, that’ll make other people happier and then – the sky is the limit.”

The Loukoumi Foundation was the recipient of the Point of Light Award on October 25 and is the 2017 recipient of the National Make A Difference Day All-Star Award. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization teaching children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others. More on the Foundation is available online at: www.LoukoumiFoundation.org .