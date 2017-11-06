Greek Jewelry “Travels” to NY’s Museum of Arts and Design, November 16-19

NEW YORK – Twenty-seven gifted Greek jewelry designers, with the support of Enterprise Greece, will present their collections at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York, November 16-19. The exhibition is the next milestone for A Jewel Made in Greece’s annual program, whose aim is to promote Greek jewelry all over Greece and abroad. All participant designers represent contemporary jewelry, creating a dialogue between the present and ancient Greek jewelry making. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to embark on a creative journey, and admire contemporary jewelry divided into 3 sections: Precious Eternities, Solid Metals, and Material Worlds. Gold, silver, precious stones, outstanding designs and colors all are part of this creative journey. The exhibition hours are: Thursday, 2-9 PM and Friday – Sunday, 10 AM-6 PM.

The companies and designers who are exhibiting are:

Precious Eternities-

Dimos jewelry by Stavros Dimos, Maria Fotopoulou, Stelios Karantonas, Kevork Kolanian – Orofasma, Kouzoupis S.A, Maramenos & Pateras, Anileve by Evelina Papantoniou, and Evan Tsoukalas.

Solid Metals-

Margarita Chrissaki, Dared by Despina Daldaki, Eleni Daskalaki, Ukka Lelle by Marilina Deligiannopoulou , Vasso Galati, Vanile on the Rock by Vanessa Geroulanos, Danai Giannelli, Myrto Grigori, Bijoux Bizarres by Panos Kardasis, Katia Kolokytha, Evangelos Kyriakos, Daphne P., Chryssanthi Papaxenou, Mary Samoli, and Olga Maria Tsiligkiroglou.

Material Worlds-

Maria Chaniou, Fotini Kostouli, Sofia Papakosta, and Konstantina Tzavidopoulou.

The next milestone for A Jewel Made in Greece is the 5th Annual Designers’ Meeting at the Zappeion Megaron, February 23-26, during which more than 70 Greek and foreign contemporary designers will present their work.

A Jewel Made in Greece is a flexible and elegant platform which engages designers/producers of contemporary art jewelry by developing a creative dialogue between the culture of art and the history of Greek jewelry.

Enterprise Greece is the official agency of the Greek State, under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy and Development, to promote investment in Greece, exports from Greece, and make Greece more attractive as an international business partner.

More information about the extraordinary designs and artists is available online at: www.ajewelmadeingreece.gr.