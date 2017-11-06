Man on Wire: Tsipras Balances Creditor Demands, Greeks Fury

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is facing tough choices trying to satisfy international creditors who want more reforms and austerity, and weary Greeks who don’t.

In a bid to regain some ground after his popularity fell to the 10 percent level when he reneged on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor, the Radical Left SYRIZA leader said he will, for a second straight year, hand out holiday bonuses to lower-benefit pensioners who have faced more cuts under his leadership.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the so-called social dividend given to citizens on low incomes will be “at least as big as last year,” although he earlier admitted it was being given by whacking the middle income with more taxes while letting the rich escape.

Tsipras is also considering extending a proportion of an anticipated budget surplus this year to the middle class, the newspaper Kathimerini said, without explaining from where the money would come.

That was proposed during a session of leftist SYRIZA’s political secretariat last week, th paper said, in response to Tsakalotos’ admission the middle class was being unfairly overtaxed to satisfy the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

With even SYRIZA supporters in rebellion against him and abandoning the party in droves, and Greeks angry he went back on his word to help them – and frantic to boost himself after polls showed he would be trounced in the next elections by the New Democracy Conservatives he unseated, Tsipras is also on a giveaway spree in which critics said was a shameless bid to buy votes, as he’s offering permanent jobs to local authority workers, moving to heavily obstruct Uber to satisfy taxi drivers and giving free transportation to the unemployed.

Addressing a gathering of ND’s youth organization, ONNED, New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Tsipras of polarizing instead of governing after a verbal clash between the two in Parliament.

He added that Tsipras is leading “a band of useless” ministers, impoverishing the country and of being compromised by the various radical groups within SYRIZA although while they have barked at him they’ve then followed his orders to vote for more austerity and betray their alleged principles to stay in power.