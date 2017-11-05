AEK Beats PAOK 1-0 as 3 Players, 1 Coach Dismissed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three players were sent off and one coach dismissed as AEK beat PAOK 1-0 Sunday to share first place in the Greek league with Atromitos.

Marko Livaja scored AEK’s winner in the 25th minute from close range after Andre Simoes’s cross.

AEK’s Sergio Araujo and PAOK’s Carlos Zambrano clashed in midfield in the eighth minute. Zambrano got a yellow card for pushing Araujo, while Araujo was dismissed for punching in retaliation.

Zambrano was ejected in the 35th with a second yellow card.

In second-half injury time, PAOK’s Diego Biseswar pulled up Simoes – claiming he was feigning injury – and then hit Tassos Bakasetas, who tried to intervene. AEK coach Manolo Jimenez was also dismissed for storming the pitch.

PAOK stayed in third place, two points behind the leaders.

Also Sunday, Olympiakos beat last-place Platanias 5-1, Apollon defeated Giannena 4-3 and Larissa drew 1-1 at Kerkyra.