Greek PM Tsipras Raised Issue of Archbishop Demetrios with Patriarch Bartholomew

By Theodoros Kalmoukos November 5, 2017

From the meeting of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece in Athens on Tuesday October 31. Prime Minister's /ANDREA BONETTI/EUROKINISSI)

BOSTON – Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras raised the issue of the bankrupt Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and Archbishop Demetrios with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during their meeting on Tuesday, October 21, in Athens, according to exclusive information obtained by The National Herald.

When Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras asked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew what is going on at the Archdiocese in America and with Archbishop Demetrios because he read about it, the Patriarch told him that there are problems in …

