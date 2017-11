NEW YORK – The 29th Annual Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA) Gala took place on Friday, November 3 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City. Gold Coast Bank Chief Executive Officer and Chairman John C. Tsunis and James P. Gerkis- partner at Proskauer Rose and this year’s Attorney of the Year, were honored at the event.

HLA President Peter Metis gave the welcoming remarks noting that it was a testament to the Board and staff of the HLA who contribute their …