Catsimatidis’ Father-in-Law, Albert Lee Vondersaar, Passes at 98

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Albert Leroy “Lee” Vondersaar, father of Margo Vondersaar Catsimatidis, wife of John Catsimatidis, passed away on November 3. Vondersaar was 98.

Surrounded by his family at his home in St. Petersburg, Vondersaar passed away peacefully, survived by the Catsimatidises and their children, Andrea and John Jr., and also by three other children, Tammy, Victor, and Jeanette; five other grandchildren, Kristen, Amanda, Keegan, Isabella, and Marissa, son-in-law René Heikens; and longstanding caregiver Sharla Castellanos.

Catsimatidis, a self-made billionaire involved in many industries, philanthropic ventures, and a talk radio show following a candidacy for mayor of New York City in 2013, married Margo, an advertising executive, in 1988. On his Facebook page, Catsimatidis wrote: “Margo’s dad has passed. A truly great man.”

Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN, Albert Lee Vondersaar served in the Coast Guard during WWII and was an engineering specialist in the tool and dye industry.

Internment was scheduled for November 6 in St. Petersburg.

The family thanked all those who gave him loving care, and asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made, In Memory of Albert Lee Vondersaar, to the following organizations.

