Greece is Well on Track, German Deputy FM Roth Says

BERLIN – “Greece is well on track,” Germany’s Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), pointing out that it is important for both potential investors and EU partners to renew their confidence in the country.

Roth, who recently visited Thessaloniki, stressed the need for Greece to continue on the course of modernization and the creation of a positive climate for investments.

Asked if the new government in Germany will keep the same stance on the Greek issue, he said: “The Social Democrats in the government that I represent, of course, are in favour of a more active role of the European Union in the field of social cohesion and solidarity within the European Union. I hope that the new federal government will do the same. Without social cohesion and solidarity, the European Union will not be able to survive, and Germany should take its role as a ‘mediator’ at the heart of Europe.”

Asked on the fact that Greece has met the necessary prior actions for debt relief, he replied: There was great pressure on the Greeks as a result of cuts made in order to proceed with reforms. I hope that the necessary structural reforms will soon bring results. I am fully aware that Greece is waiting for a debt relief. I hope that after the efforts made to settle the issue, there will be more efforts towards this direction.

Regarding the refugee issue, he expressed his disappointment over the current situation and expressed the hope that all EU partners will set a good example and meet their obligations.