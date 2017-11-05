After SYRIZA, Greeks Declared Income Shrank More than 2.5B Euros

ATHENS – Even before a new avalanche of tax hikes, Greeks declared income plummeted more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the year after 2015 when the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition came to power and reneged on anti-austerity promises.

The earnings that salary workers, pensioners, freelance professionals and property owners declared in June for the 2016 financial year amounted to 72.5 billion euros ($84.24 billion) against 75.01 billion euros ($87.16 billion) for the previous year, the processing of this year’s tax statements has shown said Kathimerini.

That has taken a bite out of hopes that tax hikes would bring in more revenues as income taxes are being assessed on lower amounts during an ongoing 7 ½ year-long economic crisis that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said is ending, despite evidence it’s not.

Over taxation – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos admitted the middle class was deliberately targeted while many rich got away with paying as they hid their incomes in secret foreign accounts – drove down revenues as people found new ways to evade paying despite programs aimed at making them do so.

The fear of high social security contributions has resulted in many freelancers and the self-employed hiding incomes to avoid having to pay more to the tax authorities and social security funds, the paper said.

The number of freelancers declined by about 58,000 last year compared to 2015, while another 20,000 salary workers and pensioners disappeared from income rolls and the reduction of the tax-free threshold and the increase in the burden from the new solidarity levy rates and property taxation rates have led to a drastic contraction of incomes.