Kotzias Says Greece-FYROM Name Dispute Must be Settled

ATHENS – It’s been going on for 26 years but Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said a name feud with the neighboring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to settle on a mutually-agreed name has to end soon.

Kotzias, who earlier said it could take years for an answer, said that, “This issue must be settled within the first half of 2018,” Kathimerini reported. “If it’s not, there will be major difficulties. If it gets resolved, it will then be a matter of three to four months of bureaucracy at the United Nations.”

He cautioned that it should wrap up by the end of 2018 although the two sides are no closer to an answer now than ever. “If we do not manage (to reach a settlement) by the end of 2018, 2019 starts off with Presidential elections in the neighboring country and then, in the summer of 2019, it will be our turn to hold an election,” he said, citing the political pressure that would likely forestall a decision.

“It would not be a good year to deal with issues of this nature because we shall be in the middle of election campaigning, whereas such issues must be dealt with in a calm atmosphere,” he said.

In August, it was reported that a new FYROM government, unlike its hardline, bombastic predecessors – was quietly planning a strategy to come to terms with Greece before it, too, embarked on more provocations.

The two countries have been at loggerheads since 1991, when the breakup of Yugoslavia led to creation of new states, including FYROM – the name agreed with Greece at that time as a temporary solution, even though it included the word “Macedonia” – the name of an abutting northern Greek province.

Greece, which otherwise enjoys normal relations and trade with FYROM, has nevertheless blocked its neighbor’s entry hopes for the European Union and NATO over the logjam.

The Agence France Presse news agency in a report on FYROM’s new government talking with its Greek counterparts, said there seemed to be a new determination to end the impasse, despite a recent setback when FYROM’s women’s under-17 handball team took to the court with uniforms bearing the name Macedonia, causing its Greek opponents to walk off and forfeit.

FYROM also claims Alexander the Great and named its airport Skopje after him and built a giant statue, poking its nose at Greece and creating a sore spot that remains along with claims on Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki and maps showing it belongs to FYROM.

Greeks have cited concerns about historical appropriation – both sides, for example, claim Alexander the Great as their own – and that the name Macedonia implies a broader territorial claim.

Athens and the EU recognize the small landlocked country by its provisional name, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), under which it was also admitted to the United Nations.

FYROM has long insisted this designation was only provisional, but in June, new Social Democratic Prime Minister Zoran Zaev seemed to relax the line of his nationalist predecessors, AFP noted.

“With a FYROM reference we can become a member of NATO,” Zaev said on a visit to the NATO headquarters in Brussels, seeming willing to give up the insistence his country be admitted as Macedonia, the name the news agency along with others, uses, further irritating Greece.