German Magazine Says “Working Poor” Educated Growing in Greece

ATHENS – Belying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ claims he’s brought Greece to recovery after reneging on anti-austerity promises, the German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel said that there’s a growing phenomenon of “working poor,” those who can’t make end meet, not including so many jobless the country has the highest rate in the European Union.

The report referred to highly-educated young people who can’t find work equal to their degrees or specialities in a country which holds down those without political connections and can’t make enough money to do more than pay their rent and for food.

The mass-circulation German magazine cited three examples of young Greeks struggling to get by as Tsipras and his Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is still engaged in negotiations with international lenders over terms of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($99.93 billion) as he agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families.

One 24-year-old woman with college-level studies in languages and literature works as a barmaid, while a 27-year-old English language graduate works 25 hours a week but only gets paid 15. Another man, 30, with a degree in physical education, covers his bills on the meager pay of a fast food job, the magazine reported.

“A liberalization of the labor market brought about the exact opposite of what was intended … lawmakers reduced the minimum (monthly) salary to 586 euros, and at the same time allowed employers to go even further down when the job-seeker is under the age of 25. The intent of the measure was a hope that it would combat youth unemployment, which in 2016 reached 47 percent. At the same time, a new generation of wage-earners emerged, who are willing to do almost anything, knowing that if they didn’t, others would,” Der Spiegel said.