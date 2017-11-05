With Erdogan Due, Turkish Jets Keep Invading Greek Air Space

ATHENS – Showing no sign of ending his provocations even as he readies for a visit to Athens, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is continuing to send fighter jets into Greek airspace where they often engage in mock dogfights, ramping up tension and fears of a conflict over an accidental engagement.

Defense officials told Kathimerini that on Nov. 2 alone Turkish aircraft invaded Greek sovereign airspace 60 times, including two helicopters that flew over the uninhabited rocky islet of Imia where the two countries also went to war in 1996 over who owned it.

The timing of Erdogan’s visit has yet to be confirmed but December 4 is believed to be the likeliest date. Turkey though continues to do what it wants, including sending warships past Greek islands with nothing being said by NATO, to which both countries belong, nor the European Union that Turkey wants to join, nor the United States or United Nations.

Erdogan is scheduled to talk with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who has been reluctant to criticize or confront him over the violations as critics said the Greek leader is fearful Turkey will unleash more refugees and migrants on overwhelmed Greek islands.

The Imia helicopter flights by Turkey came as Greece and Egypt were conducting a joint military exercise on the island of Rhodes that Turkey objected to and as Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu was on a tour of Muslim villages in Thrace.

“It would be good if Turkey would finally decide – and we hope it will do so – to conduct itself on the basis of international legality and the principles of good neighborly relations,” said the Foreign Ministry, adding that “like every other sovereign state, Greece considers self-evident the right to take the necessary measures for the effective defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, based on the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations.”

The Greek response came shortly after Cavusoglu completed his tour and a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement which described the exercise on Rhodes as “a hostile act” and “a clear violation of international law” even though it wasn’t.