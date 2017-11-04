This Week in Greek History, 11/3-11/10

November 4:

On this day in 1883, Greek Lieutenant General and former Prime Minister, Nikolaos Plastiras was born in Karditsa. Plastiras became a household name in Greece due to his legendary bravery on the battlefield during the Balkan Wars. It was during these conflicts that he became known as “O Mavros Kavalaris” or “The Black Rider” for his military exploits.

Throughout his military career, Plastiras was an ardent supporter of Eleftherios Venizelos and his Liberal Party. When Venizelos lost the elections of …