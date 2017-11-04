Tsipras in a Symbolic Gesture Gives Amir a Greek Flag

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras received on Saturday the 11-year-old Afghan boy Amir and his mother at the Maximos Mansion.

The prime minister in a symbolic gesture gave Amir a Greek flag.

The boy had been chosen by lot to be his school’s flag-bearer in the October 28 national holiday parade in Dafni, a southern suburb of Athens, but wasn’t allowed to, and was instead given the school sign.

“Amir was deprived of the honor to bear our flag. Today I gave it to him in order to remember and honor our principles and values,” the prime minister said on his Twitter account.