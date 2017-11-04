ND Leader Mitsotakis Accuses Tsipras of Seeking Polarization

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of seeking polarization.

Mitsotakis was speaking at the central committee of the party’s youth group ONNED.

The leader of the main opposition said that the prime minister opts for polarization because he is unable to govern the country. He added that his party will not follow this policy adding, however, that this does not mean he will not respond politically wherever and whenever is needed.

He explained that he is not only concerned with winning the elections but making the society understand why their ideas are dominant and solving the problems of the young people. “We are talking about employment, opportunities for everyone, universities, labour markets and an agenda for the future,” he underlined.