Prof. Kotzamanis Sees Decline, Aging of Population in 35 years

The predictions for the demographic evolution of the Greek population are negative, according to Professor of Demography of the University of Thessaly, Vyronas Kotzamanis, who spoke at the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Kotzamanis predicted a decline in the population in the coming decades while population in Greece will range between 10.4 million and 9.5 million people after 35 years. Demographic aging will continue, he said, as instead of diminishing, the phenomenon is increasing over the years.

“The shrinking of the total population was recorded in all the scenarios and the aging of population is expected to have a direct impact on the working-age people, which is constantly declining,” he said.