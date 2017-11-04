Our Everyday Greek: This November we Speak Greek Strolling Around Central Park

By Dimitra Pontoporou November 4, 2017

Fall foliage. Maria (M) and Petros (Π) talk about going to the park.

DIALOGUE

Greek phrase            Pronunciation          Meaning

Μ: ΕίναιΝοέμβριος.EEne noEmvrios. It is November.

Είναιφθινόπωρο.      EEne fthiNoporo.     It is fall.

Π: Πάμε βόλτα στο δάσος;  PAme VOlta STO DAsos?              Shall we go for a walk in the forest?

Μ: Πάμε βόλτα στο πάρκο.  PAme VOlta STO PArko.    Let’s go for a walk in the park.

Π: Σε ποιο πάρκο;    SEpiOPArko?           Which park?

Π: Στο Central Park.            STO Central Park.    Central Park.

Μ: Ωραία, τοφθινόπωρο      oREa, TO fthiNOporo          Great, in …

