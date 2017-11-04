Our Everyday Greek: This November we Speak Greek Strolling Around Central Park

Fall foliage. Maria (M) and Petros (Π) talk about going to the park.

DIALOGUE

Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning

Μ: ΕίναιΝοέμβριος.EEne noEmvrios. It is November.

Είναιφθινόπωρο. EEne fthiNoporo. It is fall.

Π: Πάμε βόλτα στο δάσος; PAme VOlta STO DAsos? Shall we go for a walk in the forest?

Μ: Πάμε βόλτα στο πάρκο. PAme VOlta STO PArko. Let’s go for a walk in the park.

Π: Σε ποιο πάρκο; SEpiOPArko? Which park?

Π: Στο Central Park. STO Central Park. Central Park.

Μ: Ωραία, τοφθινόπωρο oREa, TO fthiNOporo Great, in …