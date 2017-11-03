Letter to the Editor: Demetrios, Andonios and Plenty of Others at Fault

To the Editor:

Upon learning that even the money from the sale of Archbishop lakovos’ home is missing,I suggest that the National Herald stop reporting what is missing from the archdiocese andinstead start reporting what money remains. It might be easier.

My God, where has all this money gone?Has the district attorney initiated an inquiry? What organization would allowmillions to go missing and allow the individuals in charge, “Archbishop” Demetrios and “Bishop”Andonios, to stay in place?

If the patriarch continues to ignore what by now should be a criminal investigation, it is myopinion that at least the possibility of either of the following exists: 1) The Patriarchate is intimately involved in this corrupt activity and therefore is in noposition to remove the hierarchy responsible for this mess; 2) Simony is a factor. If bishops are paying for their positions they simply can’t be removed.

Demetrios has no sense of decency or philotimo, as another reader recently noted. This manhas completely destroyed the Greek Orthodox Church in the United States. As he dozed andeoyedan opulent lifestyle, Andonios turned the Archdiocese into a cesspool with his grossincompetence, lack of management skills,and penchant for conducting coverups. This isthe same person who had no problem with a priest having sex with men at Connecticut truckstops, accounts in various churches under his auspices being emptied, or priests like GeorgePassias running wild.

Is it any wonder money went missing during these years? Look no further than the twocompletely unfit individuals entrusted with managing the Archdiocese. It is a miracle the windowsand doors are still in place. Who knows what else happened and what they’ve been able toconceal?

To be sure, Andonios and Demetrios aren’t the only individuals at fault here. What of the richbenefactors that continued to donate large sums of money? They are now laughingstocks inhaving funded the Archdiocese’s corrupt activity. Many at theArchdiocese knew exactly whatwas going on yet did not report this to law enforcement. Most importantly, what of PatriarchBartholomew, who was aware of all of this (and who knows what else?) and did absolutelynothing about it?

Thomas Bletsas

Brooklyn, NY