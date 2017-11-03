Enduring Images of the Greek Experience in San Francisco

The Greeks in San Francisco is among the latest Greek-American histories to appear in the Images of America series of community-specific photo-historical studies (Charleston: Arcadia Publishing, 2016). This study is yet another successful project of the Greek Historical Society of the San Francisco Bay Area (sfghs@sanfranciscogreeks.com).

This visual panorama presents an especially broad-based selection of photographs concerning the San Francisco Greeks. Even to the casual observer this volume offers a rich visual treasure that documents specific individuals, places and events. The …