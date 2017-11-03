Dr. Maria Kontaridis Named New Director of Research at MMRL

UTICA, NY – The Masonic Medical Research Laboratory (MMRL) announced the appointment of Maria Kontaridis, Ph.D. as the new Director of Research. She will be just the fourth Director of Research, and the first woman to serve in that role, in the history of the 60 year old institution. Dr. Kontaridis comes to MMRL from Harvard Medical School, where she is currently an Associate Professor of Medicine, and the Director of the Basic Cardiovascular Research Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), one of the nation’s preeminent academic medical centers.

“Through her extensive leadership and research expertise, Dr. Kontaridis’ vision will position the Masonic Medical Research Laboratory as one of the top cardiac research centers in the country and around the world,” said David F. Schneeweiss, President of the MMRL Board of Directors. “We look forward to this exciting new chapter in the history of MMRL, and together we will make our internationally recognized programs truly world class.”

TNH contacted Kontaridis’ father, Nikos, who said that Maria was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 14, 1972. When she was 2 years old, Dr. Kontaridis and her family moved to Orlando, Florida. She is married with Mr. Patrick Thrailkill, who owns the Blockx company.

Dr. Kontaridis received her undergraduate degrees (B.A. and B.S.) from the University of Florida in Classics and Chemistry, and subsequently, went on to Yale University where she obtained her master’s degrees in Pharmacology (’99) as well as Biomedical and Biological Sciences (’01), and her Ph.D. (’02). In 2003, Dr. Kontaridis left Yale and continued her work as a postdoctoral fellow at the BIDMC. Her work as a postdoctoral fellow garnered extramural support from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In 2007, Dr. Kontaridis was promoted to Instructor, and in 2008, she was recruited to the Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology at BIDMC at Harvard Medical School.