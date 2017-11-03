Navy Detaches Frigate from Shallow Waters in Saronic Gulf

ATHENS – The Greek Navy managed to detach the frigate “Kanaris” from shallow waters where it ran aground earlier on Thursday, near the islet Atalanti, in the Saronic Gulf.

After being towed away, the frigate sailed to the dockyard in Salamina, where it will undergo the necessary safety checks, the Navy said.

The incident took place as the frigate was returning from a scheduled operation at Salamina naval base. According to the General Staff, there were no injuries or any material damage and no fuel appears to have been spilled.