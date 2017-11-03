US Ambassador to Speak on US-Greek Relations at Event on Nov. 14

ATHENS – The U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, will speak on U.S.-Greek relations at an event organized by the Institute for the Mediterranean of the European Public Law Organization (EPLO) on Nov. 14.

The event will take place at the EPLO Conference Hall in Plaka, Dioskouron and Pikilis St. (opposite the entrance of the Roman Agora). After his remarks, the ambassador will take questions from the public.

The discussion will be in English. For information and registration please contact afiumi@eplo.int