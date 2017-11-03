Tsakalotos Admits SYRIZA Overtaxed Middle-Class, Let Rich Escape

ATHENS – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos admitted the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition unfairly whacked the middle class with extra taxes but said it was necessary to help the country’s most vulnerable – many of whom were also hit with harsh austerity measures.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed to “crush the oligarchy” and tax the rich to make them help pick up the cost of a crushing economic crisis but let them and instead zeroed in on people who were repeatedly targeted to pay: the middle-income.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the country’s international creditors and Capitalists, told Parliament’s Financial Affairs Committee that, “We had the humanitarian crisis as an absolute priority, which is why we pressured the middle class,” reiterating what Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis told them earlier.

He said the plan was to have the middle-income pay for a holiday bonus for lower-benefit pensioners after the government cut pension benefits and agreed to tax low-income families to meet demands of international creditors putting up a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.27 billion) Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

Without explaining why the rich weren’t forced to pay their share of the crisis he admitted overtaxing the middle class “was not the optimum solution.” Tsipras last year ordered the holiday bonus in what critics said was a bid to slow his plummeting in polls for reneging on anti-austerity measures.

Tsakalotos said he and Tsipras and SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) weren’t at fault, saying they had to succumb to pressure from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism) the Leftists vowed to defy before surrendering.

“We did not want it – our arm was twisted,” he claimed, adding that the amount brought into the state coffers from combating tax evasion has been less than expected.

Chouliarakis’ admission, made before members of Parliament’s finance and budget committee, that the government “consciously” chose to target middle-income payers set off a storm of criticism.

“The tax burden is greater for honest and responsible taxpayers; the tax burden is enormous for the middle class … and this is a conscious choice in order to support the more vulnerable social strata and households,” Chouliarakis said, while criticizing the previous New Democracy-PASOK coalition for not doing it.