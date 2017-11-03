Albanian Duo Planned to Wound Greek Lawyer, But Killed Him

ATHENS – Greek police said a prominent defense attorney was killed by two Albanians who were supposed to only wound him as part of an extortion plot to get 5 million euros ($5.83 million) from a former power firm executive jailed for embezzlement.

Lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos was gunned down in his office, shot in the chest although the alleged gunmen were supposed to shoot him in the legs, police said, Kathimerini reported.

Police have tied five people to the killing, the gunmen and three other Albanians said to have directed the attack from their prison cells.

The three convicts are believed to have paid the pair 20,000 euros ($23,317) to injure Zafeiropoulos, the lawyer of Aristeidis Floros, a former executive of Energa Hellas, serving time for stealing millions of euros from the power firm.

According to police, the pair asked Zafeiropoulos for the addresses of Floros’ relatives before shooting him. One man has been arrested in the killing but the second remains a fugitive.