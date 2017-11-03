Texas Lawmen Want Fast Justice Over American’s Murder in Greece

US Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Congressman Michael McCaul – all from Texas – want Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, asking him to press Greece to insure justice for a young Texan man murdered on the island of Zakynthos by a gang.

Bakari Henderson was beaten to death after a confrontation with Serbians and a bouncer in a bar after a Serbian woman asked him to pose with her for a selfie photo, prompting another man to say she should have had her photo taken with Serbians at the bar.

Nine people were arrested but two Serbians were released and Henderson’s family is worried there won’t be justice done as Greece has a reputation for leniency even for murder cases and there was no guarantee the men released would return for the trial.

It can take years for cases to come to court in Greece and suspects have to be released after a minimum 18-month pre-detention period if they aren’t tried, even for murder charges,

“While we appreciate Greek authorities moving expeditiously to investigate this matter, we urge you to utilize all diplomatic means available to ensure that the aggressors do not escape justice,” the Texas members of Congress said in the letter.

They requested Tillerson “utilize all diplomatic means available to ensure that the aggressors do not escape justice.” US President Donald Trump made no mention of the case when Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited the White House in October.

Jill and Phil Henderson met privately with lawmakers in Washington discussing the case against the alleged killers of their son, CBS News reported. He was only 22 when he was killed.

“Dealing with another country – we’re not sure what the process should look like. And so, we’re hoping that they understand what that process should look like and can help us get through that. Because without the pressure of the U.S. government, you know, we probably don’t have as much hope, truthfully,” Jill said.