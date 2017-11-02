Greece Falls in Doing Business Report, Just Ahead of Vietnam

With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras crowing Greece is recovering and returning to growth and gaining attention from foreign investors, the country fell six spots in this year’s Doing Business report issued by the World Bank to 67th among 190 countries.

The biggest problems are the avalanche of taxes imposed by the Radical Left SYRIZA leader who reneged on anti-austerity promises, dubious business contract laws and the difficulty in registering property which keep seeing the country as unfriendly to business despite what he has said.

Greece was ahead of Vietnam and behind Bahrain in the rankings, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki. The rankings for all economies are benchmarked to June 2017, the bank said.

The survey noted that a unified social security entity was finally established in the country putting an array of primary and supplementary pensions together under the fund called EFKA which boosted the country 19 spots in the category of starting a business.

There was no mention of Greece’s notorious problem of bribes frequently being sought in order to get licenses and permits and corruption so bad it ranks among the highest in the European Union.

The World Bank noted that Greek businesses pay more than 51.7 percent of their revenues towards taxes and social security contributions and that 193 work hours, on average, are needed for a business to deal with its various tax obligations.

With a more than 7 ½-year long economic crisis and capital controls still in place, businesses are also finding it difficult to get loans from banks.