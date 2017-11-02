Greek Parliament Budget Chief Says Bailouts End Not the End

ATHENS – The coordinator of Greece’s Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) said the country still has a tough road ahead when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($380 billion) run out at the end of August, 2018.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has predicted a clean exit from the bailouts after he reneged on anti-austerity promises to accept demands from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which put up a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.25 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The PBO is an independent body not tied to the government and its chief, Panayiotis Liargovas threw cold water on the constant upbeat prognostications of the government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

He said the end of the bailouts doesn’t mean the end of some supervision from the lenders, which includes the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) which took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($279.76 billion) but not the third.

He said even if Greece makes a successful return to the markets that it will come at a big cost of far higher interest rates than are being paid under the bailouts.

In a thinly veiled criticism of practically all of the Tsipras government’s short-term economic goals, Liargovas called on the beleaguered government to reconsider “if it is useful to exceed foreseen primary budget surplus (targets),” the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Tsipras, in reneging on pledges, has buried Greeks with an avalanche of taxes as well as more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families while not going after tax cheats or the oligarchy as he promised.

“We’ve committed to a series of fiscal targets for the next few years after 2018 … the country after 2021 must maintain high, and possibly unattainable primary budget surpluses until 2060,” he underlined.