Mitsotakis Says SYRIZA Failed Poor, Promises Help

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – which came to power on promises to help Greece’s most vulnerable – has abandoned them and that if he comes to power he won’t.

With the Conservatives having leads up to 17 points on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ now downtrodden party, Mitsotakis accused him and SYRIZA of “insulting the dignity of the weak” after hitting workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal conditions demanded by international creditors he swore to reverse but doubled down on.

Mitsotakis said New Democracy was “a large party of the people” and that he would implement fairer social policies without saying what they were, how they would work, or from where the money would come.

Addressing a party event in Ioannina, northwestern Greece – one of a series of so-called pre-conferences ahead of a party conference next month – Mitsotakis pledged to boost the minimum guaranteed income by one billion euros ($1.17 billion) if he wins.

He said that, ironically, it was the previous New Democracy-led coalition that he served before taking over the Conservatives which had introduced the concept of the minimum guaranteed income and that SYRIZA had opposed it while in opposition.

He added that the goal of redistributing wealth can only be achieved once that wealth has been produced, adding that this can only happen through initiatives that encourage entrepreneurship, said Kathimerini.

Mitsotakis also said the government has neglected state hospitals, noting that cancer patients and others with chronic ailments “are being humiliated by the health system.”

He declared that an ND administration would ensure that such patients get their medication delivered to their homes.

In another dig at SYRIZA, he said he would not tolerate the appointment of “failed cadres and MPs seeking a sinecure in the state sector,” although his party had also piled on patronage appointments.