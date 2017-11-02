The Final NYC Mayoral Debate, Malliotakis, de Blasio, and Dietl

NEW YORK – The second and final debate between the mayoral candidates took place on November 1 at the CUNY Graduate Center. New York State Assemblymember and New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis and independent candidate Bo Dietl continued their attacks on the incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Malliotakis said, “We need to take the ‘for sale’ sign off City Hall.” Mayor de Blasio interrupted to remind everyone that “The Assembly member supported Donald Trump.”

The subject of Jona S. Rechnitz, a former, big donor to de Blasio, brought heated comments and the mayor responded, “This matter has been fully investigated by the federal authorities.” Mayor de Blasio also refused moderator Maurice DuBois’ request to release phone records as proof of how many times Rechnitz and de Blasio spoke. “He’s a liar, he’s a felon. That’s been proven,” said de Blasio.

When asked about how ethics could improve at City Hall, Dietl said, “What would I do? I’d get rid of this mayor.”

Dietl also noted that the mayor was underestimating the intelligence of New Yorkers when he claimed not to know Rechnitz who had donated more than $100,000.

“The people of New York City are plenty smart,” de Blasio said, noting that crime is down and the economy and graduation rates are rising during his administration. He also took full responsibility for not doing enough for the homeless crisis, adding that he now has a new plan.

The use of hotels to house the homeless was criticized by Malliotakis who said, “There’s something fishy going on here,” noting that hotels were paid as much as $4,000 per month per family. But she also said new shelters did not need to be built. Asked how she would handle the homeless population she declared, “This is a mismanagement issue,” as reported in the New York Times

When asked if he would speak to the media every day if elected to a second term, the mayor said he would not pledge. Dietl and Malliotakis also refused to make the pledge for daily meetings with the media.

The three candidates agreed on voting no to the constitutional convention ballot measure. Dietl and de Blasio mentioned the “special interests” who would interfere in the process.

The debate began with the three candidates voicing their appreciation for the New York Police Department, thanking them for their efforts after the terror attack on October 31. Mayor de Blasio said, “I’m so proud of the people of New York City tonight.” Malliotakis said that the N.Y.P.D. is the “greatest police force on the planet.” Dietl repeatedly referred to his past in the police department.

When asked about surveillance for Islamic Mosques, de Blasio and Malliotakis opposed the idea, while Dietl favored it.

The second debate proved somewhat more reserved from Malliotakis and Dietl who held off for a bit before criticizing the mayor. Malliotakis offered “a subtle critique,” as reported in the New York Times, noting that she would “install bollards to prevent cars and trucks from entering more areas,” and that as mayor, she would be “proactive not reactive.” Mayor de Blasio responded that he has followed the Police Department’s guidance on matters of that type.