New Democracy Begins 3rd Preconference in Ioannina, with Mitsotakis Attending

IOANNINA, Greece – Main opposition New Democracy’s 3rd preconference begain in the northwestern Greek city of Ioannina on Wednesday, with ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending. The opening speech of the preconference, which focuses on pensions, health and welfare issues, was given by former labour minister Yiannis Vroutsis.

Mitsotakis is due to address the conference at 19:00, presenting a series of proposals designed to eliminate poverty and ND pledges relating to social solidarity, social insurance and health.

ND’s leader is to meet the Epirus Region governor Alexandros Kachrimanis on Thursday, before departing for Igoumenitsa.

