For Political Integrity, Let’s Pay Attention to Jimmy Carter

The 1980 presidential election fascinated me – a high schooler at the time and already addicted to American politics – and nothing made me happier than my newfound hero’s, Ronald Reagan’s, landslide victory over the inept, lethargic, and altogether uninspiring Jimmy Carter. I thought there was plenty wrong with Carter’s effectiveness as president, but I never questioned his integrity.

Thirty-seven years later, my respect for the former president’s character has endured, and a recent indicator is the interview with New York …