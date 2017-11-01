For Political Integrity, Let’s Pay Attention to Jimmy Carter

By Constantinos E. Scaros November 1, 2017

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2015, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The 1980 presidential election fascinated me – a high schooler at the time and already addicted to American politics – and nothing made me happier than my newfound hero’s, Ronald Reagan’s, landslide victory over the inept, lethargic, and altogether uninspiring Jimmy Carter. I thought there was plenty wrong with Carter’s effectiveness as president, but I never questioned his integrity.

Thirty-seven years later, my respect for the former president’s character has endured, and a recent indicator is the interview with New York …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe