Fr. Nicholas Kastanas Was Thrown “Onto the Streets”

BOSTON, MA – Rev. Nicholas Kastanas has been thrown “onto the streets” since his salary and medical insurance were stopped since September. He was dismissed suddenly on July 27 by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston after 28 years of successful ministry at the St. Athanasius Greek Orthodox parish in Arlington, MA.

Methodios left the letter of Fr. Kastanas’ dismissal with his chancellor Rev. Theodoros Barbas and left to Greece on vacation. Methodios suspended Kastanas of all Liturgical activities because the latter filed …