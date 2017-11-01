Greek President Pavlopoulos Sends Condolences over Terror Attack in New York

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos expressed his condolences to US President Donald Trump and to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Manhattan.

The message of condolences was conveyed through US ambassador to Greece Jeffrey Pyatt.

The Greek Foreign ministry also expressed its solidarity over the terror attack in New York, in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts go out to New York terrorist attack victims and their families. We stand by the people of US and its government,” the ministry tweeted.