Italian Embassy Celebrates Young Biennale Theater Troupe “Group E”

ATHENS – The Italian embassy in Athens welcomed the international theater troupe “Group E”, which was set up in Venice this year during the recent Biennale of Theater.

The group consists of ten artists selected by the Biennale from among thirty performers in total, to participate in the Biennale College program on open dialog and experimentation. Their main focus is on issues of identity in the modern world. The group presented samples of their ongoing work at the European Cultural Centre of Delphi at the end of October.

Italian ambassador to Greece Luigi Marras said during the embassy event that the group’s work comprises “a sincere effort towards self-reflection, rid of the influence of stereotypes, which if done properly can lead to assertiveness and self-confidence, and therefore to the ability and willingness of holding dialogue with others. This is what culture is, this is what politics is.”

Participants come from several countries and include: Simona Soledad (Belgium), Birgit Welink (Germany), Rafika Chawishe (Greece), Will Nixon (USA), Elena Nico, Valentina Rho και Chiara Verzola (all three from Italy), Merel Severs (Holland), and Karol Kubasiewicz and Bartek Ostrowski (both from Poland).