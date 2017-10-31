Greek Police Say DNA Links Suspect with Attack on Former PM

ATHENS (AP) — Greek police say DNA evidence connects a man charged with a bombing that seriously injured former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos with the device used in the attack.

The Greek man was arrested Saturday and charged with joining a terrorist group, the nihilist Conspiracy Cells of Fire, as well as assembling and posting a letter bomb to Papademos with intent to kill him on May 25. Papademos was hospitalized for over a month.

A police statement Tuesday said that the 29-year-old suspect’s DNA was also found on forensic evidence collected following attacks on police, buildings and vehicles during riots in Athens in 2011. Nobody claimed that attack.

Police found firearms, ammunition, detonators, explosives, fake IDs and hashish in his central Athens apartment.

Papademos, 70, was prime minister in 2011-12.