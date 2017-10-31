Astoria Fundraiser for Mayoral Candidate Nicole Malliotakis

ASTORIA – A fundraiser was held on October 30 for New York State Assemblymember and New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis at Republic Pizza Bar in Astoria. The Greek-Cuban candidate met with supporters from the local community with just a week to go before the election on Tuesday, November 7. Many voiced their support for the candidate noting that the incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio has not done enough for New York City. Malliotakis, whose father is from Crete, noted the importance of getting a high voter turnout on Election Day “and making sure that we get all of Astoria, all of Queens, and all of New York City to turn out in this very high stakes, critical election.”

Malliotakis thanked the Federation of Hellenic Societies for its presence among other community organizations present and said that “we really have a good opportunity to win this election and with your help we will.”

Members of the community in attendance included George Delis, Petros Stathatos, Anastasios Kourkoumelis, and Petros Galatoulas- President of the Federation of Hellenic Societies.

Among the issues Malliotakis mentioned is the deterioration in the quality of life in the city, highlighting the failure of the mayor to even work with members of his own party like Governor Andrew Cuomo on the transit issue.

The rise in homelessness, the problems with education and graduation rates, and the increase in sex crimes are at odds with the results the mayor claims under his administration, and Malliotakis has detailed plans to take on those issues. Even Democrats are “disenchanted” and not excited to vote for the incumbent mayor, as evidenced by the low turnout in the primary election on September 12 and the many New Yorkers who have told Malliotakis that “de Blasio has got to go.”

Having received the endorsement of the New York Post, the Staten Island Advance, and the Jewish Press, Malliotakis is also looking forward to the second and final debate with Mayor de Blasio on November 1. Malliotakis represents District 64 in the New York State Assembly which includes Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn. She was first elected to the chamber in 2010 and previously represented District 60 in the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2013. Mallioatkis earned her B.A. from Seton Hall University and her MBA from Wagner College. She previously worked as a liaison for other New York politicians, including former Senator John Marchi and Governor George Pataki. Malliotakis also worked as a public affairs manager. More information about Malliotakis and her campaign is available online at nicole4mayor.com.