This is the secret: tastes and flavors can recall memories, they create experiences beyond the plate and the glass, the liquid, and the bite. They have the potential to shape visionary images in our minds, even to bring people together. Rum evokes images of Caribbean beaches, Coca Cola is connected with youth experiences, a cup of warm coffee with intimacy, a glass of whiskey with relaxing moments.

Would you enjoy a Bloody Mary cocktail based on tsipouro instead of whiskey and …